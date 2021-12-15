Fed Will Speed Tapering, Keep Rates Low in Major Inflation Decision

The Federal Reserve is addressing the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar, which fell at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in November.

The Federal Reserve will accelerate its tapering of monetary stimulus in what could be the first move towards increasing historically low interest rates.

The federal agency said it may also set the stage for three potential rate hikes in the coming year.

The Fed is expected to double the pace of its tapering about a month after the central bank started its drawdown as the need for pandemic-era stimulus wanes.

The Federal Open Market Committee is still expected to hold its benchmark rate near zero after its two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.

Earlier this week, analysts at Moody's said that the Federal Reserve is in a precarious position as investors will be watching closely for the outcome of the Fed's decision.

“If the market perceives that the Fed is behind the curve in controlling inflation, it would lead to higher inflation expectations and long-term interest rates, potentially weakening the dollar and affecting asset values,” Moody's said in a note earlier this week, according to Forexlive.

Moody's said a faster tapering to end the bond purchase program by March 2022 would "strongly signal" a change in monetary policy while a faster taper would give the bank "the flexibility to begin raising rates anytime in the second have of 2022."

Inflation is the biggest issue the Federal Reserve as the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar fell at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in November.

Last month, after he was re-nominated to lead the bank, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that it was time "to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases ... perhaps a few months sooner" due to inflationary pressures.