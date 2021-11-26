Skip to main content
Cramer: Here's How Credit Suisse and Goldman Handled Archegos Differently
Fed: Archegos Debacle Study Shows Weakness at Its Banks

'The event has so far revealed weaknesses in margin practices and counter-party risk management at some firms,' the Fed said in a new report.
The March default of a major hedge fund over stock positions gone bad points to weaknesses at the banks that handled its activity, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

“Archegos Capital Management, an investment firm heavily concentrated in a small number of U.S. and Chinese technology and media companies, defaulted March 26, causing over $10 billion in losses across several large banks, principally outside the U.S.,” the Fed said in the report released earlier this week.

The Fed and other global regulators are studying the debacle “to understand the actions that led to Archegos’ failure and assess any risk-management shortcomings at supervised firms,” the report said.

The authorities aren’t finished with their assessment yet. But, “The event has so far revealed weaknesses in margin practices and counter-party risk management at some firms,” the Fed said.

“The assessment also highlights the importance of continued global coordination in the supervision of cross-jurisdictional activities.”

Credit Suisse suffered a $5.5 billion loss from its dealings with Archegos, the largest among banks hurt by the hedge fund’s collapse.

As for stocks held by Archegos, ViacomCBS  (VIACA) - Get ViacomCBS Inc. Class A Report and Discovery  (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report particularly suffered from the collapse. Viacom slumped 20% in the last six months through Wednesday, and Discovery dropped 18%.

Viacom recently traded at $35.01, down 3%, and Discovery at $24.53, also down 3%.

Earlier this month, Viacom reported third-quarter earnings that matched analysts’ forecasts amid an uptick in streaming across its various content channels, in particular Paramount+, which helped add more than 4.3 million subscribers during the quarter.

Profit registered $538 million, or 80 cents a share, vs. $615 million, or $1 a share, a year ago.

