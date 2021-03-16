February Retail Sales Fall On Texas Winter Storm, Fading 2020 Stimulus

U.S. retail sales slumped lower in February as brutal winter storms in Texas and the southwest halted consumer spending and the impact of last year's $600 faded from the previous month.

February retail sales were marked 3% lower from last year to a collective $561.7 billion, the Commerce Department said, well shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.5% decline and January's upwardly-revised total of $579.1 billion. Stripping out auto and gasoline sales, retail sales were down 2.7%, the Commerce Department report noted.

"Whatever happened in February, we look for much stronger sales in March, on the back of the post-storm rebound, the continued gradual re-opening of retail, and the first boost to spending from the $410 billion in one-time payments under the American Rescue Act, signed into law last week," said Ian Shepherson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The main kick from these payments likely will be in April, but March sales likely will rise strongly too."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields slipped to 1.59% immediately following the retail sales data while U.S. equity futures turned modestly lower, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed at a record high 32,953.46 points, indicating a modest 15 point dip while those linked to the S&P 500 suggest an 3.5 point gain for the broader benchmark. Nasdaq Composite futures are also indicating a 65 point retreat.

The U.S. dollar index was marked 0.1% lower against a basket of its global peers at 91.71 heading into the start of the Fed's two-day meeting, with investors looking for any suggestion of a change in rate-hike forecasts from the FOMC now that the economy looks to outperform prior post-pandemic expectations over the second half of the year.