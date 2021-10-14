October 14, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Regeneron Is the Stock to Watch on Booster Approval: Jim Cramer
Regeneron Is the Stock to Watch on Booster Approval: Jim Cramer
Publish date:

Regeneron Covid Antibody Treatment Accepted for FDA Review

Regeneron shares rose after the FDA accepted for review its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized Covid patients.
Author:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report shares rose Thursday after the FDA accepted for review the company’s monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized Covid patients.

The Food and Drug Administration also agreed to review the drugs as a preventive measure for some people exposed to the virus.

“The FDA has accepted for priority review a biologics license application for Regen-Cov," generically casirivimab and imdevimab, Regeneron said.

“The FDA has assigned a target action date of April 13, 2022, and informed us that they currently are planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.”

Regeneron recently traded at $559.40, up 2.2%. It's up 15% over the past six months amid enthusiasm for its Covid treatment. But the stock has slumped 14% in the past month on valuation concern.

TheStreet Recommends

“In the U.S., Regen-Cov … is currently authorized under an emergency-use authorization to treat people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 infection,” the company said.

In September Regeneron unveiled a new agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 1.4 million doses of Regen-Cov by January 2022.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen puts fair value for the company at $570.

“Regeneron has leveraged its monoclonal antibody research and development platform to become one of the few biotechs to successfully emerge as a profitable commercial operation and establish a narrow moat,” she wrote last month.

The moat stems from the “intangible assets that underlie the commercial potential of Eylea and its pipeline drugs and the exceptional productivity of its monoclonal antibody … platform.” Eylea treats wet age-related macular degeneration and other disorders.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Stephens: Pandemic Remains a Threat

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Powers Higher As Solid Earnings Offset Inflation Concerns

SumUp Lead
INVESTING

Square, PayPal Shares Rise as Rival SumUp Buys Fivestars for $317M

Is Beyond Meat the Next GoPro?
MARKETS

Beyond Meat Stock Leaps On Report McDonald's Ready For McPlant Burger Tests

Domino's Pizza hiked its dividend 21%.
INVESTING

Domino's Shares Lower as Q3 Revenue Lags Estimates

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Slides After Report Of New 787 Dreamliner Defect

Walgreens Lead
MARKETS

Walgreens Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, VillageMD Stake Boost

These Two Stocks Could Be the Next to Sign a Deal Like Plug Power's With Amazon
MARKETS

Plug Power Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Renault Van, Boosts 2022 Sales Forecast