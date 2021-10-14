FDA Panel Recommends Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee unanimously recommended Thursday giving booster shots of Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass. company ended up 3.2% at $331.88.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to back Moderna's booster. The decision is non-binding.

The panel will weigh whether to make a similar recommendation for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report vaccine on Friday.

In addition to those 65 and over and those at risk of severe COVID-19, the panel voted to recommend authorization of a third round of the Moderna vaccine for individuals ages 18 to 64 at risk of frequent exposure to coronavirus infections due to their jobs.

The injections would be administered to people at least six months after the initial two-shot inoculation.

Moderna applied for authorization of a booster dose with the FDA on Sept. 1.

Last month, the FDA approved the distribution of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech’s Covid-19 booster shots to older Americans and other vulnerable people.

The FDA said individuals over the age of 65, those between 18 and 64 who are at "high risk of severe COVID-19", and adults whose "frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19" would be eligible for a third dose of the "Comiranty" vaccine once six months had passed from the second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved the distribution of Pfizer booster shots to older Americans and other vulnerable people.