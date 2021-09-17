Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel on Friday voted to recommend Covid-19 booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who are 65 and above.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel on Friday voted to recommend Covid-19 booster shots of the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BionNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report vaccine for a limited section of the population.

The panel unanimously recommended a third dose of the vaccine for people 65 and older and a smaller group of people who are the most vulnerable to serious disease.

The panel, however, voted 16-2 against distributing the booster vaccines to Americans 16 and older, after six months of receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The committee voted to recommend a third shot of Pfizer after the drugmaker said that immunity against the disease starts waning six to eight months after the second dose of its vaccine was received.

“It’s likely beneficial, in my opinion, for the elderly, and may eventually be indicated for the general population. I just don’t think we’re there yet in terms of the data,” Ofer Levy, a vaccine and infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital told CNBC.

The recommendation by the FDA panel came after Pfizer made a presentation to outside advisers to the FDA on Friday.

The FDA and Pfizer had originally proposed approving a booster shot for everyone 16 and older. But the advisers rejected that idea out of concern that the data to support such a broad application was thin and there could be risks, especially for younger people.

To be sure, some Americans older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system had begun receiving the third Covid-19 booster shot last month after federal health agencies including FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the third booster dose.

The White House in August signaled that it intended to sanction booster shots for all Americans in the week of Sept. 20.

Shares of Pfizer dropped 0.43% to $43.75 in after hours trading. And U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech fell 0.36% to $357.89 at last check.