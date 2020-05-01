FDA Clears Emergency Use of Gilead's Remdesivir Drug for COVID-19

Gilead shares rose in after-hours trading on Friday following the announcement.

The FDA gave a stamp of approval for "emergency use" of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug intended for treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The agency announced the emergency clearance in a letter late Friday. Shares of Gilead (GILD) - Get Report, the maker of Remdesivi, rose 1.8% in after-hours trading.

"It is reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of RDV outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug for the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19," wrote Denise M. Hinton, chief scientist at the FDA.

The agency grants emergency use of drugs in limited circumstances, and the emergency use of Remdesivir is only permitted in severe cases of the disease where the patient is hospitalized.

Distribution of the drug will be controlled by the federal government, according to the letter.

In an earnings report his week, Gilead said that it expects to spend $1 billion on ramping up the production of Remdesivir this year, and that it will also donate 1.5 million vials of the drug.

"The total investments in Remdesivir, primarily to expand manufacturing production, throughout 2020 could be material, but the amount, timing and accounting for the investments as well as the potential to recoup Gilead’s at-risk investments at some point in the future are dependent on clinical trial and regulatory outcomes," the drugmaker said in a statement this week.

Gilead "will focus on making Remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world," according to the statement.

Gilead has drawn intense scrutiny from investors in recent weeks as Remdesivir has seen positive results during trials as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Shares of Gilead have risen 22% year to date.