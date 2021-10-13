FDA Staff Shows Cautious Optimism for J&J's Booster Shot

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares rose Wednesday, after Food and Drug Administration officials expressed cautious optimism toward its COVID-19 vaccine booster in a 54-page document made public.

There may be a benefit from taking the booster two months after the initial shot, Food and Drug Administration staff said, according to CNBC. But they note that the evidence favoring the booster shot is limited, and they haven’t proven all of it yet.

“Although not independently confirmed by FDA from data sets, summaries of the data suggest there may be a benefit in a second dose administered approximately 2 months after the primary dose, when compared to the efficacy seen in the pivotal study COV3001,” the staffers said.

J&J Wednesday traded at $159.27, up 1% at last check. It has slid 5.6% in the last three months.

On the downside for J&J, the FDA staffers said its single-dose vaccine was less effective than mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report in clinical and real-world trials, CNBC said.

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover puts fair value at $167 for J&J.

Johnson & Johnson announced Aug. 19 that Joaquin Duato will replace Alex Gorsky as CEO in early 2022.

“We don’t expect any change to our fair value estimate or economic moat rating based on the succession plan," Conover said.

“Given Duato’s 30-plus years at J&J, including his recently successful strategy work in the drug and consumer divisions, we believe he will continue the industry-leading innovative strategy pursued under Gorsky.

“Further, we expect continued steady growth based on a diverse group of product lines,” he said.