FBL Financial, Toro, Tilly's: 5 Big Stock Gainers for Friday

Stocks were falling Friday but came off session lows as the biggest U.S. tech shares dropped for a second straight session.

Despite the sobering news, some winners could be found. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:

1. FBL Financial Group | Percentage Increase Over 31%

FBL Financial Group (FFG) - Get Report was climbing after the West Des Moines, Iowa-based life insurance company said it received a proposal from Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance to acquire all the outstanding shares not currently owned by Farm Bureau Propertyor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation,

2. NationalCineMedia | Percentage Increase Over 26%

NationalCineMedia (NCMI) - Get Report was climbing after Barrington analyst James Goss upgraded the Centennial, Ohio, digital in-theater network to outperform from market perform with a $5.50 price target as films being to return to theaters. Goss expects a return to normal will take time and assumes 2021 to be a transitional year ahead of box office and attendance trends getting close to 2019 levels in 2022, but he also said that structural initiatives and the increasing importance of digital efforts will create a greater opportunity as the company emerges from the pandemic.

3. PolyMet Mining | Percentage Increase Over 107%

PolyMet Mining (PLM) - Get Report was soaring after after a district court judge largely supported the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s handling of a key water quality permit in the PolyMet copper-nickel mine project, which is proposed for northeastern Minnesota. This was the last state approval PolyMet needed in its bid to build the state’s first-ever copper-nickel mine.

4. The Toro Company | Percentage Increase Over 3%

Toro (TTC) - Get Report was climbing after Baird analyst Timothy Wojs upgraded the Bloomington, Minn.-based turf maintenance equipment maker outperform from neutral with a price target of $88, up from $80. Wojs cited improving end-user demand coupled with restocking and pent-up equipment purchases which could result in accelerating revenue and earnings growth in 2021.





5. Tilly's Inc. | Percentage Increase Over 3%

Tilly's (TLYS) - Get Report was climbing after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen raised his price target on Tilly's to $10 from $9 and reiterated a buy rating on the shares. The company said that it has reached agreements in principle that address abatement and go-forward rent reductions for 70% of the store fleet, Van Sinderen said.



