Dr. Fauci Warns of Risks From Opening Economy Too Soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that opening the economy too soon could risk an outbreak that can't be controlled.

Anthony S. Fauci, the immunologist who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned senators on Tuesday that areas that disregard government guidelines in reopening their economies risk "triggering an outbreak you may not be able to control."

Fauci, testifying remotely after being exposed to a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus, made his comments during testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci said ignoring government guidelines could lead to "suffering and death" and set back plans to reopen the economy.

He said reopening businesses prematurely may lead to ”little spikes” in coronavirus cases, which could result in full-blown outbreaks.

Reopening the economy has been a controversial issue, with demonstrators in various states demanding that their governments end economic shutdowns.

Roughly 80,000 have died from the coronavirus, but Fauci said he thought the actual number was higher.

Fauci also told senators that Gilead's (GILD) - Get Report Remdesivir had significant but modest results in reducing the time of recovery in a test of more than 1,000 patients from multiple sites around the world.

Remdesivir was approved on May 1 by the FDA for "emergency use" to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Fauci also said that it was "entirely possible" that the coronavirus would return in the fall and that he hoped the country would have the capabilities to respond to an outbreak.

Fauci said that two of the "big unknowns" in developing any vaccine could be that the candidate drug does not work or that it actually enhances the disease.

He added that he was cautiously optimistic that a candidate will be developed that will have some efficacy.

President Donald Trump has called for a reopening of the economy. He has said there could be a vaccine before the end of the year.

On Monday, Trump said, "we have met the moment, and we have prevailed," later saying that he was referring to testing, not the virus itself.