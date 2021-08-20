August 20, 2021
Why Do the World's Financial Elite Meet in Jackson Hole?
Fate Therapeutics Stock Falls on Trial Data for Lymphoma Treatment

Fate Therapeutics falls as a trial of its B-cell lymphoma treatment produces mixed results.
Fate Therapeutics  (FATE) - Get Report stock tumbled Friday after the biopharma reported mixed results from a clinical trial of its treatment for B-cell lymphoma.

Shares of the San Diego company at last check were off 17% at $71.

The company said six patients in two groups treated with the drug, FT516, showed no detectable signs of cancer. About four to five months later, the disease returned and worsened for two of those patients.

Another patient who experienced a partial response had to receive an additional anti-cancer treatment about four months later.

Fate said 10 of 14 patients in its FT596 single-dose escalation treatment cohorts 2 and 3 achieved objective response; 8 of 11 patients in FT516 multidose escalation cohorts 2 and 3 achieved objective response.

The "muted response" in the shares of Fate Therapeutics following the lymphoma data was a "head-scratcher," Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler said, according to the Fly.

The shares trended down 10% after hours, possibly driven by concern about response durability, Biegler said. 

But the analyst said he thought the ongoing responses in five of 11 patients at therapeutically relevant doses look comparable to approved CAR-T-cell therapies, despite the "heavily pretreated" population. 

Biegler said objective activity in CAR-T relapsed patients could offer an opportunity for accelerated approval and he reiterated an overweight rating with a $135 price target.

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff recommended using the selloff as a buying opportunity.

Tenthoff said he saw "impressive" activity and noted that five of eight FT516 plus Rituxan responders reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology remain on therapy for 4.6 to 9.5 months. 

He reiterated his overweight rating on Fate shares with a $113 price target.

