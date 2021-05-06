TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Fastly Is Getting Buried on Earnings - Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Fastly is getting crushed on earnings, hitting new lows for 2021. Is the bottom close? Let's look at the charts, even if they don't look promising.
Author:
Publish date:

Fastly  (FSLY) - Get Report was getting decimated, down more than 20% on the day, after reporting first-quarter earnings.

Anyone who has followed this stock from its pre-coronavirus days - like me - knows it’s been a volatile ride. That being said, the market was taken off-guard by the company’s quarterly update.

The company reported in-line revenue and missed earnings expectations. Guidance for next quarter didn’t do it any favors, while Fastly also announced the departure of its chief financial officer.

Wall Street doesn’t like when CFOs depart, particularly when the stocks are caught in a nasty bear market like growth stocks currently are.

Aside from being down big from the highs, we know the group is in a bear market because investors are selling good stocks after quality reports.

Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report is one example, down about 15% so far on the day. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and others have been sold despite strong results too.

In any regard, those that follow Fastly knew that the first two quarters of this year weren’t going to wow anybody. 

It’s the back-half of the year that we are watching and management’s better-than-expected full-year guidance reassures us about its future.

But no one seems to be talking that. Instead, the CFO news was a curveball and Fastly stock is paying the price.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Trading Fastly

Daily chart of Fastly stock.

Daily chart of Fastly stock.

There has been some ugly price action in Fastly, even though the stock rallied well over 1,000% from its March 2020 low to the 52-week high.

After suffering a brutal gap-down in October, then another painful slide in February, shares came into the report down 575% from the 52-week highs and 52.7% from the 2021 highs.

Despite that, the worst was clearly not priced in, as Fastly shares are being buried on the day.

The move sent Fastly stock gapping below the $50 mark, as well as the 100-week moving average.

If shares can recover and close above $46, I will feel a little better about Fastly going forward. Above $50 and perhaps we can call a bottom and look for a gap-fill back up toward $58.

However, if sellers continue to pour on the pain, $38 to $40 isn’t out the question at this point. 

Jim Cramer on Becton Dickinson's Purchase of Bard
INVESTING

Becton Dickinson to Spin Off Diabetes-Care Unit to Holders

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record and Stocks Rebound as Data Point to Recovering Economy

Papa John's Ex CEO Schnatter is Back With A New Challenge
INVESTING

Papa Johns Earnings Top Expectations, Shares Rise Sharply

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Falls as Analysts Focus on Earnings Miss, Guidance

Nikola Tre prototype Lead
INVESTING

Nikola Jumps on 100-Vehicle Plan With L.A. Port Trucking Firm

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plunges After Sales Forecast Miss and Financial Chief Departure

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING

NIO Sets Sights on Europe With Norway Expansion Plans

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Is Downgraded Ahead of Earnings After Treadmill Recall