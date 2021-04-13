TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Fastenal Falls as Company Reports Mixed Results

Fastenal slightly missed revenue estimates for the first quarter, while earnings were in line.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of industrials and construction supplies distributor Fastenal  (FAST) - Get Report were falling Tuesday premarket after reporting first quarter results with revenue slightly below estimates.

The Winona, Minnesota company reported first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $1.417 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

Shares were down 2.4% to $49.48 in pre-market trading Tuesday.

The company said that pressures related to product cost inflation are rising and that it anticipates taking pricing actions in the second quarter to mitigate these effects. 

Read More: Fastenal Reports Rises in Fourth-Quarter Earnings and Revenue

Net sales rose by nearly 4% year-over-year, with growth due largely to higher unit sales, most notably with safety and janitorial products. 

The company reported that its gross profit as a percentage of net sales declined 120 basis points to 45.4% in the first quarter of 2021 from 46.6% in the first quarter of 2020.  

This decline came after it had to write down the value of its popular 3-ply masks that remain in inventory, reducing gross profit. 

Read More: Fastenal Falls After Third-Quarter Revenue Miss

On Monday evening, the company declared a dividend of 28 cents per share to be paid in cash on May 25 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26. 

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991 and semi-annual dividends in 2003 before expanding to quarterly dividends in 2011. The company says it intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though that could change based on its financial condition in the future. 

Hong Kong Third Wave: FedEx Pilots Want US Company To Suspend Flights To City, Say Covid-19 Measures Present 'unacceptable Risk'
INVESTING

FedEx Upgraded by KeyBanc to Overweight

NovoCure Debuts on Nasdaq, Despite Weakness in IPO Market
INVESTING

Novocure Jumps After Data Panel Reviews Lung Cancer Treatment

Stock Market Today: Futures Rise After Three Days of Losses
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed After J&J Vaccine Pause and Surge in Consumer Prices

Jim Cramer Live 041321 Lead
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia and the Markets

Coinbase Insider Trading Probe Highlights Bitcoin's Growing Pains
INVESTING

Coinbase Rated Buy With $600 Price Target at MoffettNathanson

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING

Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record High Ahead of $100 Billion Coinbase Listing

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

US CDC and FDA Pause Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Use; Shares Slide

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Fall on J&J Vaccine Pause