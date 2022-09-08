Fast-Growing Budget Airline Adds Major New Routes

Technically, summer hasn’t ended yet, even though most schools have reopened by now. But just because the prime season for traveling has ended doesn’t mean you can’t still take a trip to Las Vegas. Visiting Sin City is your right as an American.

After all, Vegas has that fancy festival Life Is Beautiful festival on September 16-18, headlined by the Arctic Monkeys, one of the band’s first U.S. dates since 2019, and the show might be your last chance to catch Lorde for a while.

Also, Katy Perry might be winding down her residency soon, and do you really want to live your entire life without seeing her sexy mushroom men backing dancers in person? Not to mention that after a delay, Adele is finally launching her residency, just in case you need a good cry.

Plus, there’s all the casinos to hit up and fancy dining to partake in. Suffice to say, there are plenty of solid reasons to hit up Vegas right now, and an upstart budget airline is now offering even more routes to visit the entertainment capital of the world.

What Budget Airline Just Added Vegas Flights?

The world of budget American flights is largely dominated by Spirit Airlines, a company that most people don’t like, owing to their tendency to charge you extra for anything they can get away with, including picking your seat. Customers will put up with Spirit Airlines for the cheap flights, but now that JetBlue (JBLU) has purchased the company, it’s an open question how much longer they’ll continue to offer rock bottom fares.

After Frontier (FRON) failed in its bid to acquire Spirit in order to corner the budget travel market, it responded by aggressively expanding into international markets, offering discount flights to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Jamaica, among other destinations.

But Spirit and Frontier have some competition in the budget airline department these days, as the Salt Lake city-based Breeze Airways has been rapidly growing since officially launching earlier this year. The company’s plan was to be a touch more luxurious than Spirit by offering onboard wi-fi and more spacious seating, while still charging extra for snacks. It also has a business strategy of focusing on underserved markets.

Breeze Airways now has 85 nonstop routes between more than 30 cities and nearly 20 states. The company continues to grow, and is now offering eight new direct flights to Las Vegas in eight weeks, according to Simple Flying.

Breeze Airways

Direct Flights To Vegas At Remarkably Low Prices

The Vegas flights will come courtesy of Breeze’s Airbus A220s, which are the smallest commercial jetliners in the industry. The flights will take place from 11 cities, with fares starting at just $30 one-way, which is cheap enough to no doubt trigger some impulse purchases.

“We’re betting our passengers are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze's President. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!"

Breeze has indicated that it will continue to invest in Las Vegas and will introduce additional routes in the future. But for now, here are the cities they will offer direct Vegas flights from.

Richmond, VA

Syracuse, NY

Fort Myers, FL

Hartford, CT

Jacksonville, FL

New York/Westchester County

Huntsville, AL

Norfolk, VA

Akron-Canton, OH

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT