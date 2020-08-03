Fast-food chains are on a hiring binge. Chipotle just doubled down on a hiring plan it made just two months ago.

While more than 20 million U.S. workers have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, several fast food restaurant chains are hiring. The chains are seeing sales recover, as consumers begin to leave their homes more.

The latest example: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, which doubled down on a hiring plan from just a couple of months ago.

“As we go back into this next hiring season, we’d love to hire another 10,000 because of the growth that’s occurring in the company,” Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer Marissa Andrada told Reuters on Thursday.

The Newport Beach, Calif., burrito chain said in May that it planned to hire 10,000 workers and as of mid-July had already snagged 8,000 of those staffers.

The executive said Chipotle will begin a renovated career website by Wednesday.

Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) - Get Report seeks 25,000 new restaurant staffers, it said on its earnings call Thursday. That includes everyone from counter workers to managers, Reuters reports.

Papa John’s (PZZA) - Get Report said last week that it’s looking for another 10,000 workers, after adding 20,000 earlier in the crisis, with consumers clamoring for pizza deliveries.

Papa John’s especially has a need for delivery drivers, Chief People and Diversity Officer Marvin Boakye told Reuters. It’s also looking for truck drivers, restaurant workers and people to work at the facilities where pizza dough is produced.

Subway in mid-June said its franchisees were seeking to hire 50,000 staffers.

The government reported last week that jobless claims rose for a second week. Initial claims as part of regular state programs rose to 1.43 million in the week ended July 25, up 12,000 from the previous week.

A total of 17 million people asked for continuing benefits in these programs in the week ended July 18, up 867,000 from the week before, the biggest rise since early May.