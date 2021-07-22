TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
A Look at the Hottest Electric Vehicles
A Look at the Hottest Electric Vehicles
Publish date:

Electric Vehicle Maker Faraday Future Slips in Trading Debut

Faraday Future declines in its first day of trading Thursday after a SPAC merger.
Author:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric  (FFIE) - Get Report, a luxury electric vehicle maker, declined in its first day of trading Thursday after a SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Faraday Future, which makes the FF 91 car, traded Thursday at $13.53, down 1.82%. At the recent share price, Faraday has a market capitalization of about $4.6 billion.

The SPAC deal added $1 billion to Faraday’s cash supply. It does business in the U.S. and China.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with PSAC," said Chief Executive Carsten Breitfeld. 

TST Recommends

"This is an important milestone in our company’s transformation, one that we achieved with strong commitment from our employees, suppliers, and partners in the U.S. and China, as well as the city of Hanford, Calif.

Further, "I am excited that this business combination will allow us to launch the class defining FF 91, building upon the founder’s original vision to help our users and shareholders take part in shaping the future of mobility.“

Proponents of Faraday say the FF 91 is a top entrant in the luxury auto field, with a lot of exciting bells and whistles.

But detractors said the company is prone to overblown forecasts and hasn't produced any vehicles as of yet. 

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Eyes Tesla as a Solar Stock

Tags
terms:
StocksElectric Vehicles
Domino's CEO: Artificial Intelligence and Technology Grows Employment
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Dominos, Crocs, CSX

FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Closed Higher, Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

First Energy Rises After $230 Million Settlement With Justice Department

Union Pacific Railroad Train Lead
INVESTING

Union Pacific Follow Up CSX With Strong Quarterly Results

Why It's Time to Detach From Resources Connection
INVESTING

Resources Connection Stock Surges on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Arvinas Lead
INVESTING

Arvinas Surges on Pfizer Breast Cancer Treatment Deal

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Slips and S&P 500 Rises Modestly After Surprising Jump in Jobless Claims

jim-cramer-on-what-to-watch-in-faang
INVESTING

Is FAANG Dead? Real Money Experts Debate (Webinar)

Domino's Pizza Lead
INVESTING

Domino's Pizza Stock Climbs on Strong Earnings and Jump in Same-Store Sales