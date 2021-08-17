Faraday Future, Luxury EV Maker, Initiated Outperform at Wedbush

Faraday Future, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, was initiated outperform, with a $17 price target, by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) - Get Report were lower on Tuesday after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives initiated coverage of the luxury electric vehicle maker with an outperform rating and $17 price target.

Faraday shares at last check ticked up 0.3% to $9.95. They'd dropped 9.4% on Monday to $9.92.

Ives sees the company as being in a position of "unique strength" in the luxury segment of consumer electric vehicles.

"By creating new technologies, integrating clean mobility, and connected digital ecosystems, FF is attempting to redefine the future of the automotive industry," Ives said.

Faraday expects to sell more than 400,000 units cumulatively over the next five years. Its flagship FF 91 has received more than 14,000 reservations, the analyst says.

"We believe the company is set to create a new category in the EV space with its game-changing FF 91 vehicle and create a major brand within the high-end EV market opportunity," Ives said.

The Gardena, Calif., company is expected to build 2,400 vehicles in 2022, followed by 38,600 units in 2023 and 300,000 in 2025.

Faraday debuted in July through a SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition.

The SPAC deal added $1 billion to Faraday’s cash supply. It does business in the U.S. and China.

SPACs, or blank-check companies, are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.

Shares of fellow EV maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were lower on Tuesday after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it identified 31 Tesla accidents over the past three-and-a-half years, including four in 2021, that were connected to the use of Tesla's autopilot system.

Following the finding, the agency is looking at the system, which is used in 765,000 Tesla Model X and Model Y SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans made between 2014 and 2021.