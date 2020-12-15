Treasury Secretary Voices Opposition to Freeing Fannie, Freddie Now

The White House signals it won’t free Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control before the Trump administration leaves office.

Shares of mortgage giants Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC) plunged Tuesday after the White House signaled it won’t free them from government control before the Trump administration leaves office.

Fannie Mae recently traded at $2.30, down 16.06%, putting it 26% lower year to date. Freddie Mac recently traded at $2.22, down 17.47%, also leaving it down 26% year to date.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal that he probably won’t back a consent order needed to terminate the government conservatorships of Fannie and Freddie.

“We’re going to not do anything that jeopardizes taxpayers and puts them at additional risk,” he told the Journal. “We also want to be careful that we don’t do anything that overnight would limit access to mortgage finance.”

Mark Calabria, whom Trump appointed to oversee the mortgage titans, has worked to end the government’s control before Joe Biden takes office next month, the Journal reported. But Mnuchin, whose approval would be needed on the consent order, apparently isn’t on board.

He told the Journal he wants to make sure the companies have first put together adequate capital to withstand losses. “The real issue is how do you get them out of conservatorship?” Mnuchin asked. “You need to raise third-party capital and you need to retain capital. That’s, to me, the issue.”

Last month, Freddie Mac Chief Executive David Brickman resigned, effective Jan. 8. The company didn’t offer a reason for his departure. Michael Hutchins, currently Freddie Mac’s executive vice president of investments and capital markets, was named interim president of the company.