Fanatics' Funding Round Values Firm at $18B; Jay-Z, MLB Invest

Fanatics' new funding round values the sports-merchandise seller at $18 billion. Investors include Jay-Z, Silver Lake and Major League Baseball.

Fanatics completed a $325 million funding round that includes rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and values the online sports-merchandise seller at $18 billion, according to reports.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, also ponied up an investment. Current investors Silver Lake, the private-equity firm; SoftBank’s SFTBY Vision Fund and Major League Baseball also participated in the round.

The valuation represents a three-fold increase from a funding round last August.

Fanatics plans to use the money to enter new businesses, including sports betting, ticketing and media activities. Earlier in the year, Fanatics started a nonfungible-token company, Candy Digital.

"We think we have a structural advantage to building any digital sports

business, and online sports betting is no different," said Michael Rubin,

Fanatics' founder and executive chairman, according to Dow Jones.

Fanatics says it has a database of 83 million people who have interacted with it. It also has relationships with more than 300 leagues, teams and colleges.

Sports gambling is becoming a crowded field, including DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report, FanDuel and Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report.

The New York State Gaming Commission on Monday included Fanatics on a list of mobile-gaming applicants, Sportico reported.

Fanatics expects revenue of $3.4 billion this year, up 31% from $2.6 billion last year.

The company's plan will make Rubin chief executive of Fanatics overall, with current CEO Doug Mack shifting to head the e-commerce business.

Investors have put $2.2 billion in total into Fanatics, a company spokesman told Dow Jones.

That includes a $320 million funding round in March, which valued Fanatics at $12.8 billion.