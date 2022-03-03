Skip to main content
What Ken Griffin’s Crypto Mea Culpa Says About Future of Cryptocurrency
What Ken Griffin’s Crypto Mea Culpa Says About Future of Cryptocurrency

Facebook’s Old Crypto Project Undergoes Metamorphosis

Silvergate Capital CEO talks with  Jim Cramer about acquisition of blockchain assets from Diem.

A financial firm that has been a leader in cryptocurrencies has now acquired the tools to build its own crypto payment system.

Alan Lane, president, and CEO of Silvergate Capital  (SI) - Get Silvergate Capital Corp. Class A Report told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show how the fast-growing company is now banking on crypto. Lane is also CEO of the subsidiary Silvergate Bank.

Silvergate recently announced the acquisition of blockchain assets from the Diem Group for $50 million and 1.22 million shares of the company. Shares of Silvergate have risen more than 700% since March 2020.

Facebook, now called Meta, attempted to enter the blockchain payments space in 2019 with its Libra initiative, backed by big players such as credit card issuers. But the plan quickly ran into regulatory headwinds and many significant participants, such as credit card issuers dropped out. 

TheStreet Recommends

It rebranded the Libra association, which included Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report, Uber  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report,  as Diem in 2020.

Lane said that Silvergate was one of the first banks to embrace cryptocurrencies. It realized early on that crypto was a great way for them to grow its deposit base to keep up with loan growth. 

Silvergate acquired a lot of powerful intellectual property in the recent deal, Lane added. The Facebook engineers have created a unique product, he said, and have allowed Silvergate to introduce its own stable coin product later this year.

Facebook/Meta has decided against having its own currency.

There are fast-growing opportunities for using cryptocurrencies for payments, and Silvergate plans to be at the forefront, Lane told Cramer.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Ford Rivian Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFLCID

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Ford Tricked Tesla, Speeds its Move Into EVs

By Alicia Stein
Doctor Seuss Lead JS
INVESTING

Post Racism Fracas, New Dr. Seuss-Inspired Books Will Include Diverse Writers

By Michael Tedder
Bitcoin Ruble Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Crypto Exchanges Under Pressure Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
What Are Small Cap Stocks
S

What Are Small-Cap Stocks? How Do I Trade Them?

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened image of a candlestick price chart for a security with text overlay that reads "What Is the Support Level of a Stock?"
S

What Is the Support Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of a candlestick stock chart with text overlay that reads "What Is a Resistance Level?"
R

What Is the Resistance Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

By TheStreet Staff
Ford CEO Jim Farley
TECHNOLOGY
FTSLA

Cramer Would Bet on Ford’s CEO Over Tesla’s Elon Musk

By Luc Olinga
Dollar Tree Lead
INVESTING
DGFIVEDLTR

Inflation Brings America to Five Below, Dollar General, Big Lots and Dollar Tree

By Veronika Bondarenko