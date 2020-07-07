Facebook's Meeting with Organizers of Ad Boycott Reportedly Doesn't Go Well

The #StopHateforProfit boycott over Facebook's policies on hate speech and misinformation has grown to hundreds of brands.

A meeting between Facebook management and organizers of an advertiser boycott reportedly ended at an impasse.

The NYTimes reported that the meeting, which involved top Facebook executives, the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and civil rights group Color of Change, lasted more than an hour but failed to appease the company's critics. Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares fell 1.3% in after hours trading after closing at a record high.

The boycott, dubbed #StopHateforProfit, is a protest of Facebook's policies on hate speech and misinformation, and has gained steam for several weeks, with hundreds of brands pledging to pull ad budgets from Facebook and Instagram at least through July. A number of major advertisers, such as Unilever and Coca-Cola, have signed on to the boycott along with small businesses as well.

The organizers of the boycott made a range of requests to Facebook regarding its policies and operations, including hiring a top executive with a civil rights background, submitting to regular outside audits and updating its community standards. The organizers told reporters after the meeting that Facebook did not agree to the changes

“They showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance,” Rashad Robinson, head of the civil rights group Color of Change, told the NYTimes after the meeting. “Attending alone is not enough.”

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that the meeting was taking place in a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday.

Sandberg also said that the results of Facebook's ongoing civil rights audit, described as a "two-year review of our policies and practices" from a civil rights perspective, will be released on Wednesday.

In a note last week, Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote that at least for some brands, the boycott is likely to extend through the November election owing partly to the likelihood of heated political discourse on the platform.

Brands are "happy to weaken Facebook's iron grip on their ad budgets," according to Martin, who also lowered her sales and earnings estimates for Facebook's 2020 and 2021. Martin expects 2020 revenue of $74.589 billion, compared to a prior estimate of $78.812 billion, and earnings of $6.80 per share versus $7.47 prior, partly due to the impact of the boycott.

Facebook shares are up 15% year to date.