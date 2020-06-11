Facebook's Former Product Chief, Chris Cox, Returns to Previous Role

Facebook's ex-head of product, Chris Cox, is returning to the company after leaving a little over a year ago.

Cox announced his return to Facebook in a post on Thursday, writing that the company is "the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to help." Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares closed 5.2% lower on Thursday at $224.43.

Cox left Facebook in March 2019 over disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg around the direction of Facebook's products, and specifically the company's stance on encryption according to reports. In his role as chief product officer, which he will resume again on June 22, Cox oversaw Facebook's main app, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Cox wrote in his post that his decision to return to Facebook was guided by watching the world grow "more chaotic and unstable."

Facebook is facing a fresh wave of criticism, both internally and from outside groups, over Zuckerberg's decision not to fact-check or remove incendiary posts by President Trump, as well as the company's policy of not fact checking political ads.

On Thursday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden took Facebook to task for failing to stop misinformation on its platform, calling on the company to better handle false voting-related information and to fact check political ads for a two weeks prior to the November election.

Facebook has also launched several new products in the past few weeks, including new video-calling features and Facebook Shops, a tool for sellers to create a single shopping site for users of Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook shares are up 7% year to date.