Facebook Will Remove Misinforming Posts About Covid-19 Vaccine

Facebook will be taking down posts that are spreading misinformation about the new covid-19 vaccine.
Facebook  (FB) - Get Report said on Thursday that it would start removing posts with immunization-related claims that health experts discredit, according to media reports.

Posts that will typically be removed from Facebook and Instagram include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients and side effects of the covid-19 vaccine, Bloomberg reported.

The decision is in addition to the company’s policy of removing posts that spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

In October, the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant said that it would ban ads discouraging people from taking vaccines, including the covid-19 vaccine.

“If an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we’ll reject it. Enforcement will begin over the next few days,” Facebook said in a statement.

As part of its work to support vaccine efforts, the company will also work with global health partners on campaigns to increase immunization rates.

On Wednesday, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report received the first formal approval for any globally available coronavirus vaccine, following a nod from health officials in Britain.

The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency agreed to emergency use of the companies' messenger-RNA based vaccine. 

The move came less than a month after data from late-stage trials were published in November and an order of 40 million doses from the Boris Johnson-led government.

Facebook said on Monday it was close to sealing a deal to buy Kustomer, a startup specializing in chatbots and customer-service platforms, for more than $1 billion, according to media reports.

New York-based Kustomer is already working with Facebook to help companies respond to customer inquiries that come through Facebook Messenger. Kustomer began integrating with Facebook’s Instagram messaging in October.

