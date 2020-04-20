Facebook Will Introduce Mobile Gaming App

Facebook on Monday plans to introduce the Facebook Gaming mobile app, a free app designed largely for creating and watching live game play.

Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company at last check were down 1.1% to $177.26.

The free app is designed largely for creating and watching live game play, the New York Times reported.

This is a fast-growing online sector in which Facebook is competing with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Twitch, Google’s (GOOGL) - Get Report YouTube and Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Report Mixer services.

Facebook told the Times that more than 700 million of its 2.5 billion monthly users are already engaged with gaming content.

The global shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a boom in the $160 billion global gaming business.

Facebook originally intended to release the app in June but accelerated its plans as the quarantine’s scope became clear, the Times said.

The company tested the Facebook Gaming app in Southeast Asia and Latin America over the past 18 months and plans to release it on the Google Play store for Android devices. Versions for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iOS will be released once the Cupertino, Calif., company approves them.

While Facebook was a top gaming platform a decade ago, the company hasn’t been a dominant force in recent years. In the game-streaming market, Facebook is No. 3 in total hours watched, behind YouTube and Twitch, according to Streamlabs.

The new app includes casual games and access to gaming communities. A function called Go Live lets users upload streams of other mobile games on the same device.

The social-media company said last week that it's taking more proactive steps to mitigate coronavirus-related misinformation on Facebook.

