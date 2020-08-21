Some Facebook employees have concerns about President Trump using the platform to de-legitimize the election results should he lose in November.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report has held discussions about stopping political advertising after the U.S. presidential election in order to curb misinformation, a source told Reuters Friday.

The New York Times reported that employees at the company are worried that President Trump and supporters may use the social media network to de-legitimize the election results should he lose to former Vice President Joe Biden on November 3.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and some of his lieutenants have begun holding daily meetings about Trump's potential response should he lose, including a "kill switch" to shut off political advertising after the election, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the company has been in talks with experts about potential election scenarios, including one in which the incumbent tries to dispute the results of the election.

“It is previously reported news that we are considering a range of political advertising options during the closing period of the election,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement regarding the report, Reuters said.

Trump has already begun casting doubt on the electoral process as Democrats have pushed for universal mail-in balloting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The president has maintained that mail-in balloting would invite fraud, a claim that Democrats say is without foundation.

“The lengths to which Big Tech will go to obstruct President Trump truly know no bounds,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager told Reuters. “Facebook is a social media website -- not the arbiter of election results.”

