Facebook Unveils Two New Portal Audio-Video Devices

Facebook's 10-inch Portal Go, costs $199, and the Portal+, with a 14-inch HD tilting screen, costs $349. Both will begin shipping Oct. 19.

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report introduced two new versions of its Portal video-calling devices and a video calling service aimed at businesses Tuesday.

The Portal Go and the Portal+ devices look something like an iPad and are used for video chats.

The 10-inch Portal Go, costs $199, and the Portal+, with a 14-inch HD tilting screen, costs $349. Both will begin shipping Oct. 19. Orders can now be made at portal.facebook.com.

Portal Go is “designed to let conversations move from room to room, with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery to make portability easier. Portal Go includes a 12MP camera with an ultrawide field of view,” Facebook said.

The battery runs up to five hours of one-on-one calling through Messenger or 14 hours of listening with the screen off, CNBC reports.

The Portal+ features a similar camera. In addition, “Its stereo speakers deliver high-fidelity sound for crystal-clear audio,” Facebook said.

The Portal also can play music and serve as a digital photo frame.

In December, Facebook is adding support for Microsoft Teams for all Portal touch-based devices, including Portal Go and Portal+.

“We’re also introducing Portal for Business, a new service for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to leverage Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools by easily deploying and managing Portal devices,” Facebook said.

“With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams.”

The news didn’t seem to affect Facebook stock much. Shares ended the day at $357.48, up $1.78 or 0.5%, slightly better than the Nasdaq's 0.2% gain.