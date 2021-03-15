TheStreet
Facebook to Add Search Tools for COVID-19 Vaccines on Platforms

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report is expanding its initiatives to bring accurate information about COVID-19 vaccinations to its social-media platforms.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday that the company would introduce a Facebook News Feed tool that will help users find out when and where they can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and can register for appointments.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company has collaborated with Boston Children's Hospital to provide the tool to Facebook users in the U.S. 

The tool is powered by VaccineFinder to provide site locations, and will also include hours of operation, contact info, and links to make an appointment. 

Users will be able to access the tool through the COVID-19 Information Center on their Facebook News Feeds. Information will be available in 71 languages.

The social-media platform also plans to expand the tool to other countries as vaccines become more globally available.

Users of Facebook's Instagram photo-focused platform will also be able to find the COVID-19 Information Center displayed on their feeds. 

Additionally, Facebook will be working with health authorities and governments to make it easier for users of the WhatsApp text-message program to access information on how to register for vaccines through official chatbots. 

Locations, including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have already set up WhatsApp chatbot helplines for its citizens.

The initiative has been driven by the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users who have utilized the platforms to get information on COVID-19 and its vaccines, Zuckerberg said. 

More than 2 billion people have used Facebook to look for COVID-19 information.

Meanwhile, government authorities and non-profit organizations have sent more than 3 billion messages with relevant COVID-19 and vaccination information through official WhatsApp chatbots.

Facebook is aiming to help get up to 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 globally, with the help of these tools and information, which are consistently monitored and updated, the CEO added. 

At last check Facebook shares were trading 1% higher at $271.01. 

