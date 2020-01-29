Facebook Tanks in After-Hours Trading, Despite Beating Revenue and Earnings Forecasts

Facebook's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue were in-line with or better than expectations, but it also reported growing expenses and shrinking margins.

Facebook shares were nosediving in after-hours trading on Wednesday, despite solid revenue and earnings results for the fourth quarter.

The tech giant topped revenue and bottom-line forecasts, posting earnings of $2.56 per share on $21.08 billion in revenue, compared to consensus estimates of $2.52 EPS and $20.88 in revenue for the December quarter. Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares were down 7.6% in the minutes following the release.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."

Facebook disclosed an increase in expenses last quarter, reporting $12.22 billion in total quarterly costs and expenses compared to $9.1 billion at the same time last year. Its operating margin also contracted, at 42% versus 46% in the year-ago quarter. For the full year 2019, expenses were $46.71 billion, up 51% compared to its total of $30.92 billion in 2018. Its operating margin for full year 2019 was 34% compared to 45% in 2018.

Prior to Wednesday's release, Facebook had extended last year's gains throughout January. Its stock is up 6.4% so far this year, and ahead of earnings on Wednesday, Raymond James upgraded Facebook's stock to strong buy and raised its price target to $270 per share.

Facebook's user counts were in line with expectations, at 2.5 billion monthly active users (up 8% year over year) and 1.66 billion daily actives (up 9%).

The broader markets ended mixed Wednesday ahead of Facebook's results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 28,734. The S&P 500 index fell 2.84, or 0.1%, to 3273.40. The Nasdaq gained 5.48, or 0.06%, to 9,275.16.