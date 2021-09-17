Facebook Stock Slips on Report User Comments Undermined Vaccine Effort

Facebook was lower after a report said anti-vaccine activists used the site to undermine the CEO's vaccine-promotion efforts.

Shares of Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report slipped Friday after a media report said anti-vaccine activists used the site to undermine the social-media giant's vaccine-promotion efforts.

Shares of Facebook at last check dropped 2.5% to $363.66.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing internal documents, Facebook failed to stop users from flooding the platform with what the company's researchers described as “cesspools of anti-vaccine comments."

Close to 41% of comments on English-language vaccine-related posts risked discouraging vaccinations, the Journal reported after reviewing an internal memo.

And Facebook users were seeing comments on vaccine-related posts 775 million times a day, the memo said

Facebook researchers warned that comments on vaccine-related posts were filled "with antivaccine rhetoric" aimed at undermining their message and could influence perceptions related to vaccine safety, The Journal reported.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines was a top priority for the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would use its resources to encourage people to take the shot.

On Wednesday, another investigation by the Journal showed that the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media and advertising giant knew that its Instagram photo-and-video-sharing app was harming young girls.

“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” researchers at Facebook reportedly wrote.

The Journal cited internal Facebook studies over the past three years that examined how Instagram affects its young user base, with teenage girls being most notably harmed.