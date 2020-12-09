Facebook Slips After FTC, States Sue to Break Up Social Media Giant

Facebook shares eased after the FTC and most states filed an antitrust suit, seeking to break up the company, including divestitures of Instagram and Whatsapp.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares eased after the Federal Trade Commission and most states filed an antitrust lawsuit, charging that the company engaged in anticompetitive behavior to maintain a monopoly position in personal social networking.

Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company at last check eased 1.9% to $277.92.

The FTC's case comes in coordination with attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

In the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, the commission is demanding that Facebook unwind the acquisitions of photo-focused network Instagram and messaging app Whatsapp.

It wants to prohibit Facebook from "imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions," a statement says.

“Personal social networking is central to the lives of millions of Americans,” said Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in the statement.

“Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive."

And Connor said in a video on Twitter: "Today's enforcement action aims to restore competition to this important industry and provide a foundation for future competitors to grow and to innovate without the threat of being crushed by Facebook."

The FTC's complaint alleges that Facebook undertook a years-long effort to maintain its monopoly through anticompetitive acquisitions and actions that target potential and nascent rivals.

Facebook and other tech giants including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, have been accused of using their size and reach to direct consumers to their own products and services, stifling competition in the process.

The complaint alleges that Facebook initially tried to compete with Instagram on the merits by improving its own offerings, but instead chose to buy it.

The $1 billion purchase of Instagram in April 2012 “allegedly both neutralizes the direct threat posed by Instagram and makes it more difficult for another personal social networking competitor to gain scale,” the agency said.

Likewise, the agency said, “by 2012, WhatsApp had emerged as the clear global ‘category leader’ in mobile messaging. Again, according to the complaint, Facebook chose to buy an emerging threat rather than compete and announced an agreement in February 2014 to acquire WhatsApp for $19 billion.”

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has argued in congressional testimony that the company has a range of competitors, including the other tech giants.

He has defended the company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp by saying the platform has helped them expand from small, insignificant companies into powerhouses.