Facebook Price Target Raised at Goldman on Shops Optimism

Facebook Shops will help drive customer checkouts on the platform, Goldman Sachs analysts said, raising their price target on the shares.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report Shops will help drive customer checkouts on the platform, Goldman Sachs analysts said, raising their price target on the social network's shares.

The investment firm raised its price target to $250 a share from $220 on the opportunity presented by FB Shops and checkout.

Facebook Shops is a service that helps small businesses set up digital storefronts across Facebook and Instagram.

"With over 1 billion monthly active accounts of which more than 500 million use stories daily, Instagram has the ability to monetize shopping through enabling businesses to promote their shopping products on its Feed and Explore functions for increased brand awareness, engagement and ultimately conversions," analyst Heather Bellini wrote.

Bellini also noted that according to an Instagram survey, 81% of respondents stated that the photography platform helps them research products and services, and 90% of Instagram accounts follow a business account.

Facebook in March 2019 introduced Checkout on Instagram, which enables users to purchase items directly on Instagram with securely stored payment information.

About 20% of small businesses surveyed in Facebook's Small Business Report said that their biggest challenge was a lack of demand while 51% reported increasing online interactions with their customers.

The pandemic "has highlighted the need for flexibility across channels, most notably digital, as potential customers are increasingly searching for goods and services digitally on their desktops and mobile devices," Bellini said.

Global e-commerce was only 13% penetrated in 2019, according to Goldman Sachs, but that rate has accelerated in the coronavirus pandemic, which also makes the investment firm bullish on Facebook Shops.

Facebook shares at last check were up 2.1% to $236.17.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells FB? Learn more now.