Facebook: Apple iOS 14 to Slash Revenue for Network Users

Facebook said Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system could halve ad revenue for users of the social-media titan’s Audience Network.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report said Wednesday that Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report new iOS 14 operating system could halve ad revenue for users of the social media titan’s Audience Network.

Using Facebook’s Audience Network, mobile app developers can place ads inside apps that target viewers based on Facebook’s data. Apple hasn’t yet said when iOS 14 will be released.

IOS 14 will make it more difficult for developers to aim ads at particular users and to monitor ad performance on different devices.

Facebook in a Wednesday blog post outlined how it will deal with Apple’s new operating system.

“We know this may severely impact publishers’ ability to monetize through Audience Network on [iOS 14. And] despite our best efforts, [it] may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future,” the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant said.

“For developers and publishers using Audience Network, our ability to deliver targeted ads on iOS 14 will be limited. As a result, some iOS 14 users may not see any ads from Audience Network, while others may still see ads from us, but they'll be less relevant.”

And how big will the hit be?

“While it’s difficult to quantify the impact to publishers and developers at this point with so many unknowns, in testing we’ve seen more than a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile ad install campaigns,” Facebook said.

“In reality, the impact to Audience Network on iOS 14 may be much more, so we are working on short-and long-term strategies to support publishers through these changes.”

Facebook shares recently traded at $296.66, up 5.6%. They have jumped 44% so far this year.

Apple, the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant, traded at $503.91, up 0.9%. The shares have soared 72% year to date.