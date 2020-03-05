Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ad For Census Interference

Facebook's policies allow for removal of political ads in specific circumstances, including voter and census interference.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report said Thursday that it took down a Trump campaign ad for spreading disinformation about the 2020 census.

The ad, which began running on Facebook earlier this week, asked people to take an "official" online congressional district census, then redirected to a fundraising page for Trump's re-election campaign. The ads were paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee of Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political ads, but prohibits disinformation in specific circumstances, such as that having to do with voter or census information.

The company told the WSJ that the fake census ad was the first time it's removed a Trump campaign ad for census interference.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells FB? Learn more now.