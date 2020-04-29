Facebook Q1 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Wednesday

Among the things to watch for are ad revenue trends, new product and monetization developments and details on this year's operating expenses.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Facebook's (FB) - Get Report first-quarter earnings report after the close on Wednesday, April 29.

Among the things to watch for are ad revenue trends, new product and monetization developments and more details on this year's operating expenses. For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting EPS of $1.75 on $17.4 billion in revenue

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Facebook's earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. E.T.

