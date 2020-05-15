Facebook (FB) - Get Report announced Friday that it has purchased Giphy, which has a popular platform of sharable animated images, and will make it part of Instagram.

Facebook didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, but knowledgeable sources told Axios that the social media titan is paying $400 million. Giphy’s most recent private valuation was $600 million, according to Axios.

“In fact, 50% of Giphy’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone,” Vishal Shah, vice president of product at Facebook, wrote on the company’s web site.

“By bringing Instagram and Giphy together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct. Both our services are big supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue.”

Axios sources said seven-year-old Giphy, which is based in New York City, will likely keep its own brand name.

“We’ve used Giphy’s API for years, not just in Instagram, but in the Facebook app, Messenger and WhatsApp,” Shah said.

“Giphy will continue to operate its library (including its global content collection), and we’re looking forward to investing further in its technology and relationships with content and API partners.”

Axios said the deal could be a big boost for Giphy. “Adding Facebook's ad sales and marketing firepower could be what transforms it from a popular service into a highly profitable one,” it wrote.

Facebook shares recently traded at $206.38, down 0.21%. The stock has slid 4% over the last three months, compared to a 16% drop for the S&P index.

