Vaccine Mandates, Workplace Reopening: Latest From Google, New York State
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday: Facebook, PayPal, Ford, Didi, Citrix

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Facebook, PayPal, Ford, Didi Global and Citrix Systems.
Author:

Stock futures traded mostly higher Thursday after solid earnings and the Federal Reserve said the economy was making progress but still had a ways to go before the central bank begins tapering stimulus.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. Facebook - Down 3.4%

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report shares were falling after the social media giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings but noted that ad revenue growth would slow "significantly" over the second half of the year.

2. PayPal - Down 5.5%

Shares of PayPal Holdings  (PYPL) - Get Report fell after the payments processor offered disappointing guidance for its fiscal third quarter even as it topped earnings estimates for the second quarter but missed revenue forecasts. 

Revenue totaled $6.24 billion, up from $5.3 billion a year ago.

3. Ford - Up 4.4%

Ford  (F) - Get Report shares rose after the automaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its guidance despite a global semiconductor shortage that has dogged the auto industry. 

Ford raised its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before taxes by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion.

4. Didi Global - Up 16%

Didi Global’s  (DIDI) - Get Report stock price surged on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the Chinese ride-hailing giant was considering going private to placate Chinese regulators and compensate investors for losses. 

Didi said reports it was considering going private are “untrue.”

5. Citrix Systems - Down 15.5%

Shares of Citrix Systems  (CTXS) - Get Report fell after the the IT-solutions provider beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations but missed on revenue forecasts. 

The company posted earnings of $1.24 a share and revenue of $812.1 million, short of analysts' forecasts of $1.22 a share and $838.53 million.

Facebook, PayPal and Ford are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

