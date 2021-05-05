Facebook Panel Upholds Trump's Ban From Network

Facebook initially froze his accounts following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters. Two of his posts broke its rules by praising the melee.

Facebook’s (FB) - Get Report independent oversight board announced Wednesday that it was upholding the ban of former president Donald Trump from its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Facebook temporarily froze his accounts following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters. The company acted after two posts from the former president broke its rules by praising the melee.

Facebook shares were rising 0.4% to $319.50 after the decision was announced The social media titan has climbed 20% in the last three months, as its advertising business has boomed amid the pandemic.

Last week, Facebook reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, thanks to the surge in ad revenue.

Ad sales totaled $25.44 billion, with growth driven by a 30% year-over-year increase in the average price per ad and a 12% increase in the number of ads delivered.

Net income registered $9.50 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $26.17 billion, up 25% from a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report profit of $2.34 per share, on sales of $23.7 billion.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer said after the earnings report that Facebook has barely scratched the surface of its ad potential.

"We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver new and meaningful experiences for years to come, including in newer areas like augmented and virtual reality, commerce, and the creator economy," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells TICKER? Learn more now.