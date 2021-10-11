October 11, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Who Is Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Who Is Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Publish date:

Facebook Oversight Board Plans Meeting With Whistleblower Haugen

Frances Haugen will meet with Facebook's oversight board, as the board pushes for greater transparency and accountability from the tech giant.
Author:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to meet the social network's oversight board, over the coming weeks, both parties confirmed Monday.

The oversignt board is an independent body created by Facebook to ensure the accountability of its enforcement systems.

"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement. 

"Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations," the Board added.

Haugen in a tweet alleged that Facebook has repeatedly lied to the oversight board.

TheStreet Recommends

"I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them," she added.

Last week, Haugen urged members of Congress to change the regulatory framework the social networking giant operates under or it will continue to favor corporate profits over the safety of its users.

"As long as Facebook is operating in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny, it is unaccountable. Until incentives change Facebook will not change. Left alone Facebook will continue to make choices that go against common good, our common good," Haugen shared in her opening remarks during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing.

Haugen has worked as a product manager at large tech companies since 2006 including Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report, Yelp and Facebook.

Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company on Monday declined by 1.4% to close at $325.45.

Emerson Electric
MARKETS

Emerson Electric Plans $11 Billion Software Division Merger With Aspen Tech

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Aspen, SoFi, Flexion Therapeutics

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
INVESTING

Stocks End Lower Ahead of Q3 Earnings, Oil Rises

Goldman Sachs, SunTrust Earnings for the Open, Jim Cramer's Red Hat
INVESTING

Stock Dip Will Prove a Good Buying Opportunity: Goldman

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Who Wins During Stagflation?

14 solar farm Germany sh
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Tabs SolarEdge, Chevron as Green Winners

Chinese Onshore Stocks Outrank Offshore Securities Traded In Hong Kong, New York As Top Choice For Global Funds, Invesco Survey Shows
INVESTING

Time to Put Cash to Work Deporre Says

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Up as Wedbush Touts Austin, Berlin Openings