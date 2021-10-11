Facebook Oversight Board Plans Meeting With Whistleblower Haugen

Frances Haugen will meet with Facebook's oversight board, as the board pushes for greater transparency and accountability from the tech giant.

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to meet the social network's oversight board, over the coming weeks, both parties confirmed Monday.

The oversignt board is an independent body created by Facebook to ensure the accountability of its enforcement systems.

"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement.

"Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations," the Board added.

Haugen in a tweet alleged that Facebook has repeatedly lied to the oversight board.

"I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them," she added.

Last week, Haugen urged members of Congress to change the regulatory framework the social networking giant operates under or it will continue to favor corporate profits over the safety of its users.

"As long as Facebook is operating in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny, it is unaccountable. Until incentives change Facebook will not change. Left alone Facebook will continue to make choices that go against common good, our common good," Haugen shared in her opening remarks during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing.

Haugen has worked as a product manager at large tech companies since 2006 including Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report, Yelp and Facebook.

Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company on Monday declined by 1.4% to close at $325.45.