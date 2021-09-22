Facebook Oversight Board Mulls Preferential Celebrity Treatment

Facebook's oversight board, responding to a report, is looking into the site's preferential treatment of celebrities.

Facebook’s (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report oversight board said that it’s looking at the social media titan’s reported preferential treatment for celebrities.

The investigation comes in response to a Wall Street Journal story about the practice last week.

“New information emerged on Facebook’s ‘cross-check’ system, which the company uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users,” the Board wrote in a blog.

“This information came to light due to the reporting of The Wall Street Journal, and we are grateful to the efforts of journalists who have shed greater light on issues that are relevant to the board’s mission.”

Further, “These disclosures have drawn renewed attention to the seemingly inconsistent way that the company makes decisions, and why greater transparency and independent oversight of Facebook matter so much for users,” the board said.

“In light of recent developments, we are looking into the degree to which Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses in relation to cross-check, including the practice of white-listing [keeping some users exempt from enforcement actions].

“The board has reached out to Facebook to request they provide further clarity about the information previously shared with us.”

Meanwhile, Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi sees Facebook benefiting from coming growth in advertising.

“We expect the economic recovery, which Morningstar forecasts to continue through 2025, will drive solid overall advertising growth in the U.S.,” he wrote last week.

“We foresee a 12.6% increase in ad spending this year and 9.5% growth in 2022. We project that digital advertising will grow 22.5% this year and 17.5% in 2022, continuing to take share.”

He pegs Facebook's fair value at $407.

