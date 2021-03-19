Facebook Outages Reported at Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

Facebook FB is seeing outages across its apps, with more than 123,000 users reporting issues with Instagram, a website-status firm says.

More than 23,000 WhatsApp users also reported issues and Facebook Messenger was also having trouble Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Facebook Gaming Twitter account tweeted out that the platform was experiencing issues.

Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to reports, Messenger is failing to connect, displaying internet connection errors, while WhatsApp has been displaying a continuous "connecting" message.

Separately, Facebook jumped 4% Friday after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said that his company would navigate the app-tracking privacy changes that will come with Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iOS 14 update. That update is expected early next year.

The head of the Menlo Park, Calif., company said on a Clubhouse video chat on Thursday that Facebook may actually find the changes beneficial as it delves into enabling businesses to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram, CNBC reports.

“The reality is that I’m confident that we’re gonna be able to manage through that situation well and we’ll be in a good position,” Zuckerberg said on the chat.

The App Tracking Transparency tool that will be included in the iOS 14 update has raised a number of concerns. The tool would require users to opt in to allowing companies to track them across other apps and websites.

“It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms,” Zuckerberg said.

