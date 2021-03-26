Facebook Offices to Open: 10% Capacity in May, 50% in September

Facebook is preparing to bring back staff and will begin allowing offices to function at 10% capacity in May and 50% capacity in September.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report plans to begin opening its Silicon Valley offices in May, a media report says.

The social media company is set to allow offices to open at 10% capacity. Its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., is expected to allow 50% capacity in early September, a Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Those working in office will have to abide by safety precautions, including face masks, social distancing, and weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We will continue to work with experts to ensure our return-to-office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” the spokesperson added.

While the company’s staff have been working remotely since last spring due to the pandemic, the long-term plan is to get employees back in the office.

Facebook will allow staff to remain at home for at least another month after office capacities reach 50%, Bloomberg said.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects as much as half of the company’s workforce will permanently work from home over the next 10 years.

Currently, the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant is letting many apply for permanent relocation, the news service reported. But the protocol may come at a cost for those who leave the expensive areas near Facebook’s offices. They will likely have to take pay cuts.

Many organizations are also working on getting staff back into the office, at least part time. Ford Motor (F) - Get Report is testing a flexible hybrid work model, which will allow staff to primarily work from home and come into the office only when it's necessary.

Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report is testing a flexible work schedule that will allow employees to work remotely two days a week.

Many tech companies, including Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, are set to allow some employees to continue working remotely after the pandemic has subsided, Bloomberg said.

At last check Facebook shares were trading 1.1% higher at $281.76.

