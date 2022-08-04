Skip to main content
Master Trader Reveals 5 Rules to Success
Master Trader Reveals 5 Rules to Success

Was Facebook's Live Shopping Feature Doomed To Fail?

The social media platform is shutting down its live shopping function for good this time.

For a long time, Facebook has put a lot of its hopes on online shopping. 

The social media platform that rebranded itself as Meta META last October has been losing users for the first time since launching in 2004 and generally seeing popularity wane as its userbase ages.

Facebook's leaders have largely shrugged off these concerns for promises to build a metaverse-forward platform -- the name change to Meta reflects the platform's desire to be seen as the leader in the next iteration of the internet, which is currently loosely described as a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, and video.

But as analysts debate when and if the metaverse will become a thing (some believe it will fizzle out to little more than the internet we see now with a little more 3D features), e-commerce has become the more immediate way to draw in users.

Facebook's Long Journey With E-Commerce

Back in 2020, the social media site launched Facebook Shops, a shopping platform where companies can create virtual storefronts and display product links to other sites.

At around the same time, Facebook also introduced a feature that influencers and businesses could use to market what they're selling in a livestream.

While the feature allowed sellers to show off a given product in live time, it was not as popular as Facebook likely expected and also got lost amid a number of other available features.

This week, the company announced that the live shopping feature would disappear on October 1.

Instagram
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"You will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos," the company said in a blog post. "As consumers' viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram."

The main difference after the change will be that the reel format pushes sellers to keep their marketing on the shorter side; Instagram reels have a 90-second time limit.

E-Commerce Tech: What Will Stick Around?

By now, it's blatantly obvious that many are buying the things they see on social media straight from the platform. Research from the Internet Marketing Factory found that 60% of surveyed millennial and Generation Z internet users buy something they see on a social media platform once a month.

Clothing (41%) and beauty products (23%) were the most common items purchased.

But while Facebook Shops and Facebook Marketplace are both incredibly popular (the former was able to reach one million active users just a year after launching), the live shopping function struggled to take off in the U.S. in the same way that it has in China.

Long before the rise of the internet, the country had live television marathons in which a host would hold up a product for viewers to call in and order. 

As the process moved over to websites and social media, numbers from management consulting firm McKinsey found that livestreaming sales make up over 10% of all e-commerce in China. 

Meanwhile, in the U.S., these types of "marathons" are less popular than static posts and shorter reels.

"To set up a livestream event, companies typically engage a key opinion leader (KOL) or key opinion consumer (KOC) to host the show, introduce the product, and interact with the audience to trigger sales," reads the report.

Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WENMCDSBUX

Beloved Wendy's Menu Item is Going Away (Another Is Coming Back)

By Daniel Kline
Student Debt Forgiveness Lead JS
INVESTING
GOOGLYVABT

Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment

By Zigi Kaiser
Coinbase Lead
INVESTING
COINBLK

Coinbase Stock Has Jumped Since Cathie Wood Sold. Is It a Buy?

By Bret Kenwell
Cheaper Gas Prices Can Result in Consumers Paying More at the Pump
INVESTING

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

By Ellen Chang
Government Bonds Leads
INVESTING

Short-Term Bonds Offer Juicy Yields With Limited Risk

By Dan Weil
Tencent Games Lead JS
INVESTING
TCTZFSNEJFNTDOF

Tencent Takes on Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo in Surprising Area

By Colette Bennett
Wizarding World of Harry Potter Lead JS
INVESTING
^CDQMETATWTR

Universal Studios Makes a Harry Potter Change Some People Will Love

By Alexa Back
GU Lead JS
INVESTING
FRCOFHNNMYIDEXF

There Is An Even Cheaper Uniqlo Offshoot And It's Coming to the U.S.

By Veronika Bondarenko