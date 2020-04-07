Facebook Launches a Private Messaging App For Couples

The app is called Tuned and aims to help couples stay in touch.

Facebook has often asserted that the future is private, and its latest launch takes that to a new extreme.

The company quietly launched an iOS-only app called Tuned that caters to a social network of two -- couples. The free app landed in the App Store recently, and according to The Information, is the product of an internal team at Facebook dedicated to product experimentation.

Billed as a "private space for your most important relationship," Tuned is intended to help couples stay connected by sharing content.

It connects to Spotify for music sharing, and also allows couples to share notes, voice memos, a daily diary, photos, stickers and other content. Although it doesn't appear to require a Facebook account, Tuned users are subject to Facebook's data policy, which gives the company permission to target ads based on personal information supplied.

Facebook hasn't promoted Tuned publicly, although the company announced at its F8 conference last year its broad intention to focus more on "private" experiences, such as groups and messaging, rather than its core Facebook news feed.

It isn't Facebook's first foray into matters of romance.

Last year, it launched Facebook Dating, a matchmaking feature that allows users to search for potential dates based on preferences like location, religion, age, number of children or height.

The company hasn't said how many people are using Facebook Dating , but on a January earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that "it's going well" and that Facebook views the service as one of many "utilities" that users can tap into.

Facebook shares closed 1.98% higher on Tuesday to $168.83 and are down roughly 20% year to date.