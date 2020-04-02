Facebook Launches New Messenger Desktop Apps Amid Surge in Usage

Facebook says homebound users are flocking to its messaging services, but those services aren't yet well-monetized.

Shortly after reporting a surge in usage across its messaging products, Facebook (FB) - Get Report has rolled out desktop apps for Messenger.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the move in a Facebook post, writing that he hopes the new native apps will make Messenger "a whole lot better."

Facebook shares were roughly flat on Thursday at $159.75.

The company told investors last week that it has seen a spike in engagement across its messaging products, including Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as group video calls, Instagram and Facebook Live. Total messaging increased by 50% in countries hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said.

But it also cautioned that its first-quarter revenue has been "adversely affected" by the pandemic, telling investors that widespread business closures have weakened its advertising revenue. Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report issued a similar warning regarding its ad revenue in the same week.

Facebook doesn't yet monetize some of the messaging products seeing a spike in usage, despite emerging efforts around payments and commerce within those products.

Millions of newly homebound people are flooding various video calling services, such as Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report FaceTime, Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Hangouts and others, both for work and social purposes.