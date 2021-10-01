October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer Calls Facebook's Horizon a 'Primitive' Version of Nvidia's Metaverse
Jim Cramer Calls Facebook's Horizon a 'Primitive' Version of Nvidia's Metaverse
Publish date:

Facebook Started Outperform; RBC Lauds Shops Initiative

Facebook is still the king of social media, RBC says, initiating coverage at outperform with a $425 price target.
Author:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report is facing scrutiny from Congress over its services, but analysts at RBC Capital are over the moon for the stock, initiating the social-media company at outperform with a $425 price target. 

The firm says that "there's just nothing else quite like" the social-media platform, which has morphed into an entertainment and technology company. 

"FB has captured unmatched knowledge of the world’s consumers but the next leg of growth, and stock appreciation, in our view, depends on the company’s ability to deepen its relationship with its nearly 3 billion users," analyst Brad Erickson said. 

Facebook shares at last check were up 0.1% to $339.80. They've traded on Friday up as much as 1.3% near $344.

The investment firm says Facebook has created one of the most valuable ad franchises in the world. RBC estimates the global addressable advertising market of $478 billion. 

TheStreet Recommends

Instagram is still Facebook's crown jewel, RBC says. The photo-focused site is arguably doing the best job in social of optimizing advertisers' need for insights into a broad range of users.

But RBC is more interested in Facebook's ongoing efforts to increase revenue from commerce, messaging and other initiatives.

In particular, the firm is bullish on Facebook's Shops internet market, which it says "should continue to emerge as a critical customer brand and retailer access point."

"[The] app-tracking headwinds are meaningful and worth monitoring should the loss of signal affect performance," the analyst wrote. 

But "Facebook is doing everything in its power to develop an alternative to providing its advertiser base with tools to build the leading mosaic to measure campaigns and drive its algorithm for best-in-class targeting."  

Shenzhen Tells Local 'made In China, Sold On Amazon' Vendors It Will Stay Neutral In Their Disputes With The US E-commerce Giant
INVESTING

Amazon Stock Edges Up; RBC Starts 'Internet Alpha Dog' at Outperform

Biomerica Lead
INVESTING

Biomerica Stock Soars; Walmart Sells Colorectal-Screening Test

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Merck Leads Dow Higher On COVID Treatment Hopes, Treasury Yields Holding Down Tech

Exxon Mobil Looking For Access to Brazil's Water Resources
INVESTING

Exxon Says Rising Oil and Gas Prices Could Add Up to $1.5B to Earnings

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS

Merck Stock Surges As Data Shows COVID Antiviral Pill Cuts Death, Hospitalization Risk By 50%

Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Southwest Air Stock Up; JP Morgan Says Airline Rally 'Has Room to Run'

Lordstown Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Stock Rises; Plant Sale Unveiled, Morgan Stanley Rates Neutral

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Higher, Pelosi Seeks Mulligan, Disney Cuts Deal With 'Black Widow' - 5 Things You Must Know