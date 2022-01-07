France Fines Facebook and Google Over Cookies Policy

Google was fined 150 million euros and Facebook was fined 60 million euros for not making its policy on cookies easier to navigate for users.

Europe's crackdown on American big tech continues as French data regulator CNIL announced fines for Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report over the companies' policy on internet cookies.

CNIL fined Facebook 60 million euros ($68 million) and Google 150 million euros ($170 million) for violating EU privacy rules for failing to allow its country's users to easily reject cookie tracking technology.

That determination came after CNIL conducted an online investigation in April 2021, finding that Facebook, which rebranded itself as Meta last year, would offer a button to immediately accept cookies, while not offering an equivalent solution enabling users to refuse the deposit of cookies as easily.

Meanwhile, Google LLC was fined 90 million euros and its Google Ireland subsidiary was fined 60 million euros. In addition to the fines, the agency ordered that the company provide users with a means of refusing cookies "that is as simple as the existing means of accepting them" within three months.

The agency set a March 31, 2021 deadline for websites and mobile applications operating within the country to comply with its new rules on cookies.

EU Fines Against American Big Tech

The EU has been cracking down on America's big tech companies for years.

Just last month, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report was hit with a $1.3 billion fine by Italy's antitrust regulator for crowding out competitors by favoring third-party sellers that use its services.

In September, Facebook's Whatsapp messaging service was fined $267 million over privacy issues.

Google holds the record for the largest fine to date with the European Commission issuing a $5 billion fine against the company in 2018 for anti-competitive practices.