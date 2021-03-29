Facebook is higher as Deutsche Bank raised its price target, saying concern about Apple's pending iOS privacy-policy change is abating.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares were higher analysts at Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and raised their price target on the social-media giant.

The investment firm now has a $385 price target on Facebook, up from $355, as it sees advertising trends improving and investor concern about a coming change to Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iOS privacy policy abating.

"[Investor] focus is starting to shift away from fears around iOS changes towards a continued ad recovery and benefits from more e-commerce activity shifting into Facebook's platform," analyst Lloyd Walmsley said.

Deutsche Bank data checks show that advertisers have continued to spend on the platform in first-quarter 2021.

The firm notes that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg indicated in a recent chat on the Clubhouse app that Apple's new privacy policy could encourage more businesses to establish an e-commerce presence within Facebook platforms.

Zuckerberg noted that the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media provider now has 1 million active shops with 250 million users interacting with them on a monthly basis. For reference, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report had more than 1.7 million global merchants at the end of 2020.

"We increase our first-quarter 2021 [excluding foreign exchange] ad-revenue growth to 31% (from 28.5% previously)," Walmsley said.

This outlook reflects "positive industry data, positive ad checks, the delay of iOS changes and recent optimism from Zuckerberg."

Facebook shares at last check were 2.6% higher at $290.28.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells FB? Learn more now.