TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Facebook to Block Trump From Posting for 'at Least' Remainder of His Term

Mark Zuckerberg writes that the risks of allowing Trump to continue to use Facebook and Instagram are 'simply too great.'
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post to his personal Facebook account Thursday that the social media service would block President Trump from posting for at least the remainder of his term because of the connection of Trump's messages to the violence that engulfed the Capitol the day before.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Facebook initially had banned Trump from publishing on its platform for 24 hours on Wednesday night after it said he had violated the company’s guidelines with two posts. This followed a similar move by Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report to block Trump’s account for at least 12 hours.

Facebook shares were rising 1.8% to $268.04 on Thursday.

Here’s the full text of Zuckerberg’s post:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence.

Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells FB? Learn more now.

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Taps Rachel Ruggeri as Its Next Financial Chief

3D Systems Could Slide, Despite Losing Half Its Value Since 2012
INVESTING

3D Systems Up as Revenue Estimate Beats Analyst Expectations

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rallies as Wall Street Expects More Stimulus After Democratic Sweep

cramer-today-th-0107
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Wall Street's Reaction to Capitol Hill Riot, Stock Market Thursday

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

Nvidia Climbs Ahead of CES: What Wall Street Is Saying

5. ConAgra Foods
INVESTING

Conagra Slips After 2nd-Quarter Profit and Sales Jump

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Marches Higher As RBC Bear Admits He Was 'Completely Wrong', Boosts Price Target To $700

Las Vegas Sands CEO Adelson Faces Questioning in Israel's Netanyahu Probe
INVESTING

Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson Takes Medical Leave