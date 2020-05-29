Facebook Employees Mad Company Didn't Flag Trump Posts: Report

Facebook (FB) - Get Report employees are reportedly condemning the company’s failure to flag or delete posts by President Trump that spread misinformation about mail-in voting and promoted violent responses to protests of a police killing of an unarmed African American man.

Trump had two tweets flagged for promoting misinformation about mail-in voting Tuesday, the first time Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report had found fault with any of Trump’s tweets.

On Friday Twitter again called out a Trump tweet commenting on recent protests in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes. In the tweet Trump said in part, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

In leaked comments from an internal Facebook network, one employee said they found “the contortions we have to go through incredibly hard to stomach,” The Verge reported. “If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly.”

Trump reacted angrily to Twitter’s initial actions, calling for more regulation of social media and signing an executive order Thursday attempting to overturn a law which protects web sites from liability for statements other people post on their platforms.

Facebook executive Monika Bickert, vice president of global policy management defended the company’s decision not to flag or remove Trump’s posts on mail-in voting, The Verge reported. Trump’s claim about fraud risks with mail-in voting “doesn’t break our rules against voter interference because it doesn’t mislead people about how they can register to vote or the different ways they can vote,” Bickert wrote on the internal network, according to The Verge.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.