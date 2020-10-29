TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Facebook Q3 Earnings Blast Past Expectations; Shares Rise

Facebook's profit totaled $2.71 per share in the third quarter, up from $2.12 per share a year ago, and well above the analyst consensus of $1.90.
Author:
Publish date:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report shares rose in after-hours trading Thursday, after the social media titan posted profit and revenue numbers that blew away analysts’ expectations for the third quarter.

Revenue registered $21.47 billion in the third quarter, up 22% from $17.65 billion in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $19.8 billion for the latest quarter. Advertising accounted for 99% of this year’s third-quarter revenue.

Profit totaled $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, in the latest quarter, up from $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share a year ago. The analyst consensus called for $1.90 in the latest quarter.

"We had a strong quarter as people and businesses continue to rely on our services to stay connected and create economic opportunity during these tough times," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We continue to make significant investments in our products and hiring in order to deliver new and meaningful experiences for our community around the world."

Facebook’s headcount hit 56,653 as of Sept. 30, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

To be sure, “as expected, in the third quarter, we saw Facebook DAUs [daily active users] and MAUs [monthly active users] in the US & Canada decline slightly from the second quarter 2020 levels, which were elevated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect this trend to continue and that the number of DAUs and MAUs in the US & Canada will be flat or slightly down compared to the third quarter of 2020.”

Facebook shares rose $2.19, or 0.8%, to $283.02 in after-hours trading.  The stock gained nearly 5% during the regular session Thursday ahead of the earnings report. 

Tags
terms:
TechnologyAdvertisingEarnings
Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast But iPhone Revenues Miss; Apple Declines To Give Current Quarter Guidance

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Tops Q3 Estimates, Offers Strong Q4 Guidance

Twitter Hack: Major Accounts Effected
INVESTING

Twitter Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Misses on User Growth; Shares Plunge

Pinterest Encourages Trying New Things With First Ad Campaign
INVESTING

Pinterest, Inphi: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Higher Ahead of Earnings From U.S. Tech Giants

Abiomed Shares Take Beating After Studies Question Heart Pump
INVESTING

Abiomed Off After 3rd-Quarter Revenue Guidance Falls Short

FanDuel Backer Sees Venture Capital Bubble on Enterprise, Not Consumer, Side
INVESTING

Radio Broadcaster Entercom Names FanDuel Sportsbook Partner

Facebook Should Make a Run at Pinterest to Expand App Family
INVESTING

Pinterest Stock Soars on Earnings Report - Here's the Trade